Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $223,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 924 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.6 %

PCTY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,780. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.