Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $633,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 61,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

