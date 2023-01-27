Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $405,000 in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Absolute Software accounts for 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,047,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 43.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,260,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 982,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 3,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -45.10%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

