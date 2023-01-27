Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 1,105 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Humana comprises approximately 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.23. 56,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.91 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

