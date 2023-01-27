Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 168,240 Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 168,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,196,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,701.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,024,168 shares of company stock worth $3,072,128. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 329,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,866. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.