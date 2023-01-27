Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.90. 32,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,138. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $463.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.82.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

