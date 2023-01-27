Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Samsara Stock Up 2.6 %

IOT opened at $13.46 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $77,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,845 shares of company stock worth $13,619,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

