Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,564 shares of company stock worth $24,479,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

