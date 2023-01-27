Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $268.75 and last traded at $268.39. Approximately 30,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 337,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.82.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.74 and its 200 day moving average is $218.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

