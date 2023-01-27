Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 36.1% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $8.40 or 0.00036732 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $174.96 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.42118641 USD and is down -8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

