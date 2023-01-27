Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Trading 1% Higher

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 158 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
