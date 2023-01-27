Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Trading 1% Higher

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 158 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

