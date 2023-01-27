RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in January

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($59.78) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,141.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 26.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

