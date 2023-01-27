RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Performance

Shares of RushNet stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

RushNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.