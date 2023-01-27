RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 3,350.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RushNet Stock Performance
Shares of RushNet stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. RushNet has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
RushNet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RushNet (RSHN)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.