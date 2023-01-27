Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rubis Stock Performance

Shares of RUBSF stock remained flat at C$26.18 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.02. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.80.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the Retail and Marketing segment, and the Support and Services segment. The Retail and Marketing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen. The Support and Services segment houses all infrastructure, transportation, supply and services activities, supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities.

