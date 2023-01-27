Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of RUBSF stock remained flat at C$26.18 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.02. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$20.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.80.
Rubis Company Profile
