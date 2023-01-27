Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile
