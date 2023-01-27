Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Down 61.1% in January

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 5,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

