Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,034 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Royal Gold worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.