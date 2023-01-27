Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Ross Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Ross Acquisition Corp II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $400,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,269,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

