Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.90-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.43.

NYSE ROP traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.77. The stock had a trading volume of 210,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,204. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.37. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 64.9% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

