Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP opened at $444.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.37.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.