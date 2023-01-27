Roger D. Dansey Sells 10,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.69. 901,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,092. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

