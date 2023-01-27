Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.94. 316,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $247.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.69.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

