Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $745.60 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $745.60 million and $12.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $39.01 or 0.00168862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

