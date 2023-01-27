Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $311.06 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $311.06 million and $3.43 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,684.02 or 0.07375984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,728.88931416 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,366,894.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.