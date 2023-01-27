Robert W. Baird Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $66.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.78.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.