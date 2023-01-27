Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 738,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,086. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

