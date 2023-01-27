RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.23%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth $610,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RLI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 17.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

