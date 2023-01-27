RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,097.36

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,097.36 ($25.97) and traded as low as GBX 2,010 ($24.89). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($24.89), with a volume of 153,567 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,091.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.36.

Insider Transactions at RIT Capital Partners

In other news, insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.61), for a total value of £80,156.16 ($99,240.01). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($24.61), for a total transaction of £80,156.16 ($99,240.01). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,002 ($24.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,879.86 ($24,612.93).

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

