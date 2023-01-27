Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $966,624.73 and approximately $17,647.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00216151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0018935 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,897.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

