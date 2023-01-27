Reviewing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10% Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.21 $50.65 million $2.34 6.97 Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million 0.08 -$12.84 million $1.46 1.10

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

