Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.17

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.17 and traded as high as C$91.48. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$90.84, with a volume of 660,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.736 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

