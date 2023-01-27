ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

RMD stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.17. The stock had a trading volume of 537,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,768. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.28.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 191,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.