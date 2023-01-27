Research Analysts Set Expectations for Danaher Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.15. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.