Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GXO Logistics (GXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO):

1/19/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00.

1/13/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $74.00.

1/11/2023 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – GXO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/21/2022 – GXO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – GXO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 121,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get GXO Logistics Inc alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.