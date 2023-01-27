Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $13.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.22. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$197.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$198.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$167.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Read More
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.