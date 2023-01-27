Request Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $110.53 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00215928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10849476 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,302,082.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

