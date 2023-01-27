renBTC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,151.12 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $23,264.22 or 1.02062873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $83.28 million and $10,151.12 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

