Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

