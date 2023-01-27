Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Renasant by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.