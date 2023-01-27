Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNSTGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,557. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Raymond James cut their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.