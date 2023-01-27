Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,557. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Renasant by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Raymond James cut their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

