Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($206.52) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($353.26) to €257.00 ($279.35) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

