Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 2.4%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 69,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 71,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

