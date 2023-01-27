Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 2.4%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 69,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 71,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Rego Payment Architectures Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
About Rego Payment Architectures
REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.