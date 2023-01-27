Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

NYSE:RF opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

