Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $136.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $166.40.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

