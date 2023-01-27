Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.57

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.57 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 534.50 ($6.62). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.60), with a volume of 367,039 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.91) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 466 ($5.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.18) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 619.50 ($7.67).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 477.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.34.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.