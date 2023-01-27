Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.89

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $9.02. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 17,996 shares changing hands.

RDEIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.83) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.26) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

