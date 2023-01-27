Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) in the last few weeks:
- 1/19/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($43.48) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/18/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €44.00 ($47.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/17/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.00 ($51.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/12/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($46.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/12/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/11/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €47.40 ($51.52) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/6/2023 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/12/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €32.50 ($35.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/12/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($41.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/29/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €41.50 ($45.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/28/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.00 ($21.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.41).
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
