Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,658 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 1,506 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,378,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 361,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,573. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

