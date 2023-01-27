Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

