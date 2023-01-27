Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.50. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
