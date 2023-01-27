Raymond James Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $113.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

