Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.72. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 23,298 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%.

In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

